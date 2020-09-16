Funeral services for Mr. Russell Lee “Rusty” Fuller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church, 960 Liberty Church Road, Cuba, Alabama with Bro. Robert Hughes officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Rusty Fuller, 63, of Chunky, Mississippi passed away September 11, 2020 at his home.

At 17, Mr. Fuller joined the Army…by accident. He always wanted to be a Marine like his dad but walked in the wrong door. The Army recruiter promised he could jump out of planes and Mr. Fuller thought that was a fine deal. He spent 3 years with the 101 st Airborne Division jumping from planes. He returned home where he belonged to the Army National Guard for several years. He also worked in the construction industry for more than 40 years. Everyone that knew him knew if they need any work that involved a saw, they could “Call Rusty.” He enjoyed Mississippi State football, camping and floating the Chunky River, and collecting change. His kids think he might be behind the big 2020 coin shortage. He was one of the few that could bring laughter to almost any situation and his laugh could put a smile on anyone’s face.

Mr. Fuller is survived by his mother, Evelyn H. Fuller of Meridian; siblings, Ronald Fuller and wife, Cindy, of Mt. Ranch, CA, Randy Fuller and wife, Lexie, of Meridian, Edith Whitaker and husband, Howard, of Quitman, Anita McMullen and husband, Sonny, of Meridian, Rozlyn Sutton and husband, Bryan, of Drake, CO, and Lynn LeFleur and her husband, Chuck, of Toomsuba; children, Kevin Fuller of Meridian and Melissa Fuller Jones of Littleton, CO; step-children, Jessica Aldama of Columbia, SC, Kelly Brown, Jr. of Meridian, and Corey Friend of Meridian; sixteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; his mother and father-in-law, Don and Margie Blackwell of Chunky; several nieces and nephews, including Kimberly Fuller-Ani of Oceanview, HI who became his close friend; and the best friend a man could have, James “Puddin” Blackmon.

Mr. Fuller is preceded in death by his wife, Shannon Fuller; father, James L. Fuller; brother, James R. Fuller (Butch); stepdaughter, Kristi Brown; and grandson, Camron Fuller.

Pallbearers will be Ronald Fuller, Randy Fuller, Ray Cutts, Brandon Fuller, Dalton Brown, and Zachary Sanders. James Blackmon and Skyler Christian will serve as honorary pallbearers.

