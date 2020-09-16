Advertisement

New timeline given for Threefoot Marriott project

Threefoot Building
Threefoot Building(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The scheduled completion date for the new Threefoot Marriott has been pushed back, but not by much.

Meridian officials say we should expect to see Meridian’s tallest building open up sometime next January or February.

The original completion date was November or December, but the pandemic caused a disruption in the delivery of material. Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says crews have been working hard despite the setback.

“We have seen the same thing with other businesses and developments, as well. It’s nothing unusual. It’s still a go and probably one of the most exciting things we have going on in Meridian,” said Carmichael.

The Threefoot Building was constructed in the late 1920s and opened in 1930. At the time, it was the tallest building in the state of Mississippi.

“The process is going great. They are putting in transformers and the elevators will be installed soon,” Carmichael explained. “You may have noticed the windows are almost complete. The sheet-rock is up and they are about to start painting on the inside.”

Carmichael says she hopes the city will be able to show off some of the progress soon. The project also includes the downtown parking garage and sidewalks.

“They will be using the parking garage which is right across the street. There will be a valet area and drop-off to check-in. All of that’s being worked out. Landscaping and sidewalks are also in the site plan,” Carmichael said.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local talent, Jamal Roberts, honored at council meeting

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Meridian City Council honored a local artist at this week’s meeting. Jamal Roberts was given a certificate of recognition for his recent performances on BET’s ‘Sunday’s Best.’

News

Salvation Army of Meridian on standby to help Sally victims

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Intisar Faulkner
After Hurricane Sally makes landfall, the Salvation Army of Meridian is on standby to help storm victims.

News

Meridian lost one of its bravest four years ago

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
It has been four years since Eric Gustafson died responding to a 911 call.

Local

First responders honored with lunch

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT
It was a special day for first responders as they were honored with lunch at Stephen’s Funeral Home.

Latest News

News

MFD schedule change provides new incentives for recruits

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
A new shift schedule has come to the Meridian Fire Department. Instead of working for 24 hours and being off for 48. The brave men and women are now working 48 on and 48 off.

News

WTOK teams up with Salvation Army to help Hurricane Laura survivors

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
|
By Pat Peterson
WTOK has formed an important partnership with the Salvation Army to provide relief to Hurricane Laura survivors.

News

VFW 12124 donates American flags, solar lights to Meridian Fire Department

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
A local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars made a special donation to the Meridian Fire Department Wednesday afternoon.

Community

9th annual L.O.L. Meridian mission event kicked off Monday

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT
Most mission activities are outdoors and precautions, such as social distancing, are in place.

Community

Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast set for Friday morning

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will start at 6:45 Friday morning on the lawn of Meridian City Hall.

Community

Economic growth continues in Meridian

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
Even with the world basically at a standstill, economic growth continues in Meridian. At least 15 new developments are currently in the works.