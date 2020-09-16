New timeline given for Threefoot Marriott project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The scheduled completion date for the new Threefoot Marriott has been pushed back, but not by much.

Meridian officials say we should expect to see Meridian’s tallest building open up sometime next January or February.

The original completion date was November or December, but the pandemic caused a disruption in the delivery of material. Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says crews have been working hard despite the setback.

“We have seen the same thing with other businesses and developments, as well. It’s nothing unusual. It’s still a go and probably one of the most exciting things we have going on in Meridian,” said Carmichael.

The Threefoot Building was constructed in the late 1920s and opened in 1930. At the time, it was the tallest building in the state of Mississippi.

“The process is going great. They are putting in transformers and the elevators will be installed soon,” Carmichael explained. “You may have noticed the windows are almost complete. The sheet-rock is up and they are about to start painting on the inside.”

Carmichael says she hopes the city will be able to show off some of the progress soon. The project also includes the downtown parking garage and sidewalks.

“They will be using the parking garage which is right across the street. There will be a valet area and drop-off to check-in. All of that’s being worked out. Landscaping and sidewalks are also in the site plan,” Carmichael said.

