Over 7,000 without power in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLBT) -Over 7,000 power outages are reported in South Mississippi as Hurricane Sally made landfall on the Gulf Coast early Wednesday morning.

[ Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with punishing rain ]

The hurricane is mainly affecting Alabama, however, counties in South Mississippi are feeling the impacts as well.

According to Poweroutage.us, Jackson County reportedly has 6,195 power outages while George County has 897.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency also confirmed the power outages with a tweet, listing the preparations needed for prolonged power outages.

Over 7,000 without power in Jackson and George Counties this morning because of #Sally pic.twitter.com/GVAh3kka2M — msema (@MSEMA) September 16, 2020

