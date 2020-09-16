Prep Volleyball: Clarkdale downs Enterprise in three sets after thrilling second set

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The sound of cheering roared through Clarkdale’s gymnasium and into the parking lot outside as the girls volleyball team played host to Enterprise.

The match kicked off a week of competition between both schools as their football teams will also play each other this week.

Clarkdale, who is riding an eight-game win streak and only lost game one of the season, would beat Enterprise 25-11 in match one of the night.

Match two almost went to Enterprise until a late foul was called against the Lady Bulldogs. A player was called for an attack error after she crossed center line on the come down of her attack. The foul resulted in a chance for Clarkdale to come back and win set two 26-24.

Down 2-0, Enterprise looked to try and avoid the road sweep entering the third set. Both teams kept things close but a few costly errors would be the difference in the end as Clarkdale would take the third set 26-24 to sweep Enterprise.

Next games: Enterprise has an away game at West Lauderdale on Thursday while Clarkdale will have a few days rest before traveling to Neshoba Central on Monday.

