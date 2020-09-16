Advertisement

Report: Michael Thomas to miss several weeks with high-ankle injury

NFC wide receiver Michael Thomas, of the New Orleans Saints, walks out onto the field before the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
NFC wide receiver Michael Thomas, of the New Orleans Saints, walks out onto the field before the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(KALB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints receiver Michael Thomas will miss “several weeks” with a high ankle injury. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Thomas injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against the Bucs. Latavius Murray rolled up on his ankle at the end of a run.

Thomas has only missed one game in his career, that was his rookie year (2016) against the Bucs.

Thomas was held to three receptions for 17 yards against Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.

Latest News

Sports

Prep Volleyball: Clarkdale downs Enterprise in three sets after thrilling second set

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Clarkdale is on an eight-game win streak

Sports

Choctaw Central football team undergoing precautionary quarantine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Choctaw Central's football teams are quarantining as a precaution after one player tested positive for COVID-19

Sports

Sports 10pm - September 15, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Sports 10pm - September 15, 2020

Team Of The Week

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Neshoba County Midgets Football

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
The Neshoba County Midgets compete in the Area Wide Youth Football Association Elite

Latest News

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 15, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Sports 6PM - September 15, 2020

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

East Central football getting closer to 2020 season

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:29 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Warriors open up the season at Jones College

Sports

Sports 10pm - September 14, 2020

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:18 AM CDT
Sports 10pm - September 14, 2020