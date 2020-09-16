Advertisement

Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for deployment

A local response agency is preparing their teams and supplies for storm response.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local response agency is preparing its teams and supplies for storm response.

The Salvation Army in Meridian has been assisting hurricane Laura victims for the past few weeks. Now it’s preparing to be deployed to devastated areas that have been impacted by Hurricane Sally. Corps Officer Lt. Tamara Robb said the Salvation Army has rescue teams as well as mobile kitchens that can feed thousands of people. Robb said when her team gets deployed to affected areas, they don’t just feed people physically, but spiritually as well.

“Every time you go you meet people at their lowest. God calls us to serve our brothers and sisters. When we go, we take food but we also feed them spiritually. We pray with them. Many have lost everything. I remember a gentleman losing his bibles. He was distraught over losing them. I gave him my own bible because I couldn’t leave a man without a bible," said Lt. Tamara Robb.

Robb said the agency is preparing for possible deployment in Mobile, Alabama, and in affected areas in Florida.

