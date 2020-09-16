Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Neshoba County Midgets Football

The 2020 Neshoba County midget football team
The 2020 Neshoba County midget football team(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Neshoba County Rockets midget youth football team.

The team is composed of 9 and 10-year-olds who compete each weekend against other teams as part of the Area Wide Youth Football Elite Association.

Currently, the Rockets are 2-0 and will face the Sebastopol Bobcats midgets team this upcoming weekend at 12:30 pm in Sebastopol.

The Rockets are lead by head coaches Chris Carter and Tyrone Collier with assistant coaches Greg Fulton, David Johnson, George Gill and Kevin McDonald.

For more information on the youth league click here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 15, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sports 6PM - September 15, 2020

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Latest News

Sports

East Central football getting closer to 2020 season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
The Warriors open up the season at Jones College

Sports

Sports 10pm - September 14, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Sports 10pm - September 14, 2020

Sports

Friday’s Lake at Choctaw Central football game has been canceled

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Hornets beat the Warriors 26-9 last season.

Sports

Saints WR Michael Thomas suffered high ankle sprain against Bucs

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:51 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Thomas set the NFL's single-season receptions record last season

Sports

Sports 6pm - September 14, 2020

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
Sports 6pm - September 14, 2020

Sports

East Central Warriors get ready for late start to 2020 season

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
2020 Football Preview: ECCC Warriors