Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Neshoba County Midgets Football

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Neshoba County Rockets midget youth football team.

The team is composed of 9 and 10-year-olds who compete each weekend against other teams as part of the Area Wide Youth Football Elite Association.

Currently, the Rockets are 2-0 and will face the Sebastopol Bobcats midgets team this upcoming weekend at 12:30 pm in Sebastopol.

The Rockets are lead by head coaches Chris Carter and Tyrone Collier with assistant coaches Greg Fulton, David Johnson, George Gill and Kevin McDonald.

