WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ news conference

Fallen trees caused by Hurricane Sally leave damage in Jackson County, Mississippi.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will have a news conference about Hurricane Sally, after he gets an update from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Jackson County had significant flooding and there were tens of thousands of people in south Mississippi who lost power.

Reeves said Mississippi is a leader in emergency response, including its medical needs shelter that was set up in Stone County. The governor said he has offered the state’s assistance to neighbors in Alabama and Florida.

“We are going to step up, whatever it takes,” said Reeves.

MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel said the state dodged a very big bullet in not taking a direct hit from Sally. He said there are seven other systems in the Atlantic that have the potential to impact the Gulf Coast in coming days. He urged Mississippians to stay prepared.

“We are concerned. We are prepared,” Michel assured.

Michel noted that hurricane season is only at the halfway point.

Questions shifted to the coronavirus in Mississippi.

“We are nine days out from Labor Day, so it’s possible we are seeing an uptick because of that,” said Reeves of the 711 cases reported Wednesday, which is the highest of the week.

Reeves says most of the new cases are happening in college towns or areas with large events. He said state health officials are closely monitoring that.

