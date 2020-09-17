Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 as over 141K test positive and more than 61K recover

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,264 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama. There are also 137 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 141,757 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 128,097 being confirmed and 13,660 being probable. There have been 1,031,253 diagnostic tests conducted and 56,181 antibody tests. These numbers are as of September 17.

In the last 14 days, 82,715 people have been tested and 8,785 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 17,860 confirmed positives.

Here is a look at numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTYCASESDEATHS# TESTED
Choctaw332121472
Sumter407192392
Marengo660184971
Pickens575134563
TOTAL1,9746213,398

The health department also reports 61,232 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 15,942 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 17, there were 722 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

