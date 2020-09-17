Charge dismissed for former Meridian parks and recreation director

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A former Meridian parks and recreation director who was arrested for allegedly making a fraudulent statement, recently won a court case allowing his charge to be dismissed.

Kelvin McGruder was indicted in 2019. His case was dismissed by the Lauderdale County Circuit Court this month after a judge found McGruder not guilty.

McGruder was represented by Meridian attorney, Joseph Denson, who says his client has always maintained his innocence.

“There were plea offers made from the very beginning; he would not take one. That, to me, showed we have an innocent person on our hands,” said Denson.

“It’s just good that my family and I can move on,” said McGruder. “We aren’t going anywhere so this is going to be our home. We just want to put this behind us and be able to move forward.”

McGruder was put on administrative leave in May 2018 during a state audit. He was terminated as parks and recreation director two months later.

