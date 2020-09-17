City of Meridian Arrest Report September 17, 2020
ARREST REPORT
ADAM M BOREN, 1991
2685 A HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
KEVIN A RANDLE, 1970
200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SAMBREAHA HUDSON, 2001
6605 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
TANISHA CHAPMAN, 1996
2780 PINEWOOD RD WHATLEY, AL
DUI OTHER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
