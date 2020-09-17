City of Meridian Arrest Report September 17, 2020

ARREST REPORT

ADAM M BOREN, 1991

2685 A HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

KEVIN A RANDLE, 1970

200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SAMBREAHA HUDSON, 2001

6605 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

TANISHA CHAPMAN, 1996

2780 PINEWOOD RD WHATLEY, AL

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

