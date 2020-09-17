County Road 11: Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Boswell Media recently hosted and produced the 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition and Danica Hart from Poplarville won with her original song “Made for Me".

Danica is part of a three person vocal group called the “Chapel Hart Band”. The three cousins are part of 108 grandchildren from the same family in Poplarville. They started as a duo in 2014 street-performing in New Orleans and have been a trio for the past three years.

Now, they’re hoping the song about leaving a small town to chase dreams will help boost their careers.

“And I know that growing up in the country was like work, home and school,” said Danica Hart, the 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year. "I knew that country routine like the back of my hand and so I took from the influences from what I knew and started to write. I just said whatever comes from my heart, I’ll let it out and write it and sing it and see what I come up with. So I ended up writing “Made for Me” and I had no idea the life it would take.

“I think the best way to describe our music is to be like you know, it’s country but there’s a bit a soul in there as well," said Chapel Hart band member Devynn Hart. "A lot of people like to say it’s country soul so I would say that’s a pretty good description of it.”

“With us winning the 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Award, it’s not just an accomplishment for us, it’s an accomplishment for all the kids from small towns, especially in South Mississippi and around the world," said Trea Swindle of Chapel Hart. "They can look at us and say you know what, we can do it too.”

'I think it’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for us, but whatever comes about, we are ready for it all," added Hart.

And Danica says winning the award is very personal to her. “I’m from Mississippi and to watch people from Mississippi do such amazing things and to overcome and conquer. This is by far one of the best titles that we’ve ever received and I hope that we wear it well and I hope we do it some justice.”

DANICA HART - “MADE FOR ME”

I thought it was hard livin' in a small town

Everybody knows your name

Lord your business travels round

But I knew, oh I was made for something bigger

Well I graduated school and I had a lot of fun

Got a job at the hospital but I was still on the run

Cause I knew, oh I was made for something bigger

I put my green boots on my feet to go chase this life that was made for me

I had a whole lot of fun in Poplarville

Late nights and bonfires, I miss it still

I gotta go now so I can chase the world

There ain’t no holding down a country girl

I gotta go run along so I can leave

I gotta go run and chase this life that was made for me

So I loaded up the truck and mama came with me

We fired her on up, came to the Big Easy

It’s a whole different world

Yeah, it’s definitely something bigger

I’ve seen the greatest things I’ve never seen

In this life that was made for me

I had a whole lot of fun in Poplarville

Late nights and bonfires, I miss it still

I gotta go now so I can chase the world

There aint no holding down a country girl

I gotta go run along so I can leave

I gotta go run and chase this life that was made for me

(Repeat)

So I wanna thank the Lord for the grace that He’s given

And I wanna say thanks for this life that I’m livin'

Cause I realize it didn’t have to be

Thanks for letting me change the world, in this life that was made for me

Singing: in the life that was made for me. (song ends)

