Fall-like temperatures in store for next week

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are waking up to partly to mostly cloudy skies on our Thursday with temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s. We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Thursday with a some peeks of sunshine from time to time.

A few showers will be possible today, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper-80s this afternoon. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies overnight with Friday morning lows in the upper-60s.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday with a chance of a few showers. Once again, most of us will be dry on one or both days. High temperatures will only be in the low-to-mid-80s on Friday. We’ll continue to cool down heading into Saturday as temperatures look to drop into the low-to-mid-60s in the morning.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the upper-70s to low-80s. By Sunday, we look to see partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers. It will be feeling like fall as high temperatures will top out in the upper-70s!

Morning lows by Monday will drop into the upper-50s. Monday looks to be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. Tuesday is the first day of fall and it will certainly be feeling like it! Morning lows on Tuesday will be in the upper-50s with highs in the upper-70s.

We’ll warm things up a bit heading into Wednesday as morning lows return to the low-60s and afternoon highs return to the low-80s. Mostly sunny skies will once again be in store for our Wednesday.

