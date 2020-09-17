Advertisement

’Forrest Gump’ writer Winston Groom dies

Winston Groom
Winston Groom(University of Alabama/Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beloved author and Alabama son Winston Groom has died. A spokesperson for the Fairhope mayor’s office, Jessica Walker, confirmed Groom’s passing. Groom lived in Fairhope.

Groom may be best known for his novel “Forrest Gump” which became an Oscar-winning movie. Groom was 77.

Groom’s Novels
Better Times Than These, 1978
As Summers Die, 1980
Only, 1984
Forrest Gump, 1986
Gone the Sun, 1988
Gump & Co., 1995
Such a Pretty, Pretty Girl, 1999

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson said, “It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom. The City of Fairhope has lost an iconic author today. Please keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers.”

