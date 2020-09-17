’Forrest Gump’ writer Winston Groom dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beloved author and Alabama son Winston Groom has died. A spokesperson for the Fairhope mayor’s office, Jessica Walker, confirmed Groom’s passing. Groom lived in Fairhope.

Groom may be best known for his novel “Forrest Gump” which became an Oscar-winning movie. Groom was 77.

Saddened to learn that Alabama has lost one of our most gifted writers. While he will be remembered for creating Forrest Gump, Winston Groom was a talented journalist & noted author of American history. Our hearts & prayers are extended to his family. https://t.co/ywkZfZU5mU — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 17, 2020

We are saddened to learn of the passing of one of our Legends, Winston Groom. A 1965 UA graduate, Groom authored 16 books, including Forrest Gump. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time. Bio: https://t.co/KoyJD7alVy #WhereLegendsAreMade pic.twitter.com/8B1V1BmOn3 — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) September 17, 2020

Groom’s Novels Better Times Than These, 1978 As Summers Die, 1980 Only, 1984 Forrest Gump, 1986 Gone the Sun, 1988 Gump & Co., 1995 Such a Pretty, Pretty Girl, 1999

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson said, “It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom. The City of Fairhope has lost an iconic author today. Please keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers.”

