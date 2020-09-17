Free COVID testing in Butler, AL Friday

BUTLER, Ala., (WTOK) -Once again, community volunteers and local health organizations in west Alabama are offering a free COVID testing site this Friday in Butler, AL.

Alabama AHEC along with the Alabama Department of Health and UAB are hosting a one-day COVID testing site at Choctaw General Hospital.

Testing will be done in the south parking lot and is open for all, even those not experiencing symptoms.

Organizers say show up between 9 a.m. and noon to take the nasal swab.

Results come back within 48 hours, and an ID is not required.

Executive Director, Rosie London of West Central Alabama Area Health Education Center (WCAAHEC) says it’s part of a push to test more residents in the Black Belt region who possibly haven’t gotten tested due to availability, cost, or not showing symptoms.

“You just show up! And the thing of it is, we need to make sure that we’re getting tested. There’s so many of us that aren’t getting tested because we don’t have the symptoms. So you have your asymptomatic individuals that are walking around not even knowing that they actually have it,” says London.

London says the health education center has completed around 300 tests in Choctaw, Sumter and Pickens counties and has distributed 374 masks.

For more information call (205) 652-6557

