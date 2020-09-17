Advertisement

Lamar School and Philadelphia football games canceled due to COVID concerns

Football graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Lamar School and Philadelphia games for Friday have been canceled.

Lamar was scheduled to play Jackson Prep in Jackson.

According to Lamar School athletic director Shane Adams, both headmasters decided to cancel this week’s games due to concerns about COVID-19 but Lamar does plan to be back on the field next week at home against Simpson Academy.

Philadelphia was scheduled to play Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Madison.

Philadelphia Public School District released a statement saying its high school reported one student and two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 and that, due to the number of football players quarantined, the school will forfeit its next two games against Madison-Ridgeland Academy and Kemper County High School.

