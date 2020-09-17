Lauderdale County School District enters next learning phase

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District started the school year with only a portion of students going to school each day, with Wednesday designated as a distance learning day. As of Monday, all elementary school students not enrolled in the CARES distance learning program are returning to class every day except Wednesday.

“It’s one more step towards normalcy. We’re not sure exactly what the new normal will look like or when we will be there, but this is a step in the right direction to have the majority of our students on campus, and by September 28, to have all of our students participating in the enhanced traditional model on our campus," said Ken Hardy, the director of federal programs and accountability for LCSD.

The CARES program is for students who are just taking classes online. All middle school students will be going to class starting September 21, and all high school students will be going to class starting September 28.

“It’s wonderful to have the kids back," said Ryan Powell, the principal at Southeast Elementary School. "We had a time period where we were down for 14-days because of COVID; and the place, the whole playground sounded eerie, you know, the classrooms were empty, there were no kids. And so to have them back is just wonderful.”

There will be a lot of hand-washing, mask wearing, and other protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We wipe the classrooms down every evening and we also fog on Wednesday’s because the kids aren’t here on Wednesday’s, but we try to fog with everything along with the wiping down,” Powell said.

School staff say the children were happy to be back in the classrooms all together again.

“They were so excited to see their friends and talk to each other, and so it was just an exciting time and the faces on all the teachers with lighting up, the kids were lighting up,” said Powell.

If you’re interested in the CARES distance learning program, you can find the application on the school district’s website. The deadline to apply is noon on September 30.

