Ole Miss soccer’s Lucy Green nearing first collegiate game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former West Lauderdale Knight Lucy Green is only two days away from her first collegiate game with Ole Miss women’s soccer.

“I feel like we’ve been waiting for so long and everyone is just excited to get out there,” Green said. “We have a really good team and we’re excited to see what we can do.”

Green was named the 2020 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the year after a standout season at West Lauderdale. She helped lead the Lady Knights to their fourth MHSAA 4A State Championship in five years. Green ended her senior season with seven goals, 11 assists and helped the Knights record 21 clean sheets.

Having played for a competitive high school team, Green shared that helped make the transition to the college level a lot easier.

“Our team had a lot of great athletes - and they still do, so it was always competitive and we would try our best every time we go out there,” Green said. “You had people who were gonna push you which would help you in the long run get to places like here.”

Green arrived on Ole Miss campus in late June not knowing if the Rebels would be able to take the soccer field this fall. The Rebels now have an 8-game, conference only schedule that include home games against Texas A&M and Arkansas. Ole Miss is ranked eighth in the SEC’s Preason Coaches Poll, which is voted on by league’s 14 head coaches.

While making the jump from high school to college has it challenges, Green believes she’s adjusted to the Rebels style of play and being part of the team.

“It’s been great. Obviously the level of play is higher than anything I’ve ever done before but it’s been awesome,” Green said. “The girls and the coaches are all great and we’re just ready to finally get out there and play a game since we’ve been training since June.”

