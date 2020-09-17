Advertisement

Ole Miss soccer’s Lucy Green nearing first collegiate game

Lucy Green following the Rebels Tues. practice
Lucy Green following the Rebels Tues. practice(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former West Lauderdale Knight Lucy Green is only two days away from her first collegiate game with Ole Miss women’s soccer.

“I feel like we’ve been waiting for so long and everyone is just excited to get out there,” Green said. “We have a really good team and we’re excited to see what we can do.”

Green was named the 2020 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the year after a standout season at West Lauderdale. She helped lead the Lady Knights to their fourth MHSAA 4A State Championship in five years. Green ended her senior season with seven goals, 11 assists and helped the Knights record 21 clean sheets.

Having played for a competitive high school team, Green shared that helped make the transition to the college level a lot easier.

“Our team had a lot of great athletes - and they still do, so it was always competitive and we would try our best every time we go out there,” Green said. “You had people who were gonna push you which would help you in the long run get to places like here.”

Green arrived on Ole Miss campus in late June not knowing if the Rebels would be able to take the soccer field this fall. The Rebels now have an 8-game, conference only schedule that include home games against Texas A&M and Arkansas. Ole Miss is ranked eighth in the SEC’s Preason Coaches Poll, which is voted on by league’s 14 head coaches.

While making the jump from high school to college has it challenges, Green believes she’s adjusted to the Rebels style of play and being part of the team.

“It’s been great. Obviously the level of play is higher than anything I’ve ever done before but it’s been awesome,” Green said. “The girls and the coaches are all great and we’re just ready to finally get out there and play a game since we’ve been training since June.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 16, 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Sports 6PM - September 16, 2020

Sports

Inside the Playbook preview: Patrician Academy Saints

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Travis Pettis
Coming off a big win the Patrician Academy Saints will be facing a new challenge against pass-heavy Tuscaloosa Academy.

National

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.

Sports

Report: Michael Thomas to miss several weeks with high-ankle injury

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
Thomas has missed only one game due to injury in his career

Latest News

Sports

Prep Volleyball: Clarkdale downs Enterprise in three sets after thrilling second set

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:52 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Clarkdale is on an eight-game win streak

Sports

Choctaw Central football team undergoing precautionary quarantine

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:19 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Choctaw Central's football teams are quarantining as a precaution after one player tested positive for COVID-19

Sports

Sports 10pm - September 15, 2020

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:05 AM CDT
Sports 10pm - September 15, 2020

Team Of The Week

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Neshoba County Midgets Football

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Neshoba County Midgets compete in the Area Wide Youth Football Association Elite

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 15, 2020

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 15, 2020

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.