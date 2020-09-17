Advertisement

Party leaders preview Minnesota campaign events

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Minnesota is on the map this week in national politics.

Absentee voting begins Friday and voters will have a chance to see the presidential rivals in person. Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are hosting campaign events in the state.

Minnesota has voted blue every presidential election season since 1976, although President Trump came close to flipping the state in 2016 when he lost to Hilary Clinton by less than 50,000 votes.

That’s, in part, why he’s returning to the state Friday.

“This President rebuilt the economy once and he will do it again,” said Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

At the upcoming fly-in rally in Bemidji, Gidley says the President will likely work to win over voters with his plans to build up the economy and by addressing the local civil unrest.

“We want to prop up the businesses that have actually gone to contribute to society,” said Gidley. “The businesses that have gone to grow economies in some of these small towns and big cities across this country.”

Officials say this will be former Vice President Joe Biden’s first stop in the state as he has largely avoided the rally scene because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Democratic incumbent Senator Tina Smith’s seat also up for grabs this November, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez says Biden will rally support for the party at all levels of government.

“We need leadership that can help us get a handle on the coronavirus; get a handle on the economy; get a handle on our civil rights challenges,” said Perez. “And that’s Joe Biden.”

Friday, President Trump will is scheduled to speak in Bemidji, while Vice President Joe Biden is expected to tour a union training center in Duluth.

