Postal Service mailer causes confusion among local voters

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There has been a lot of confusion when it comes to the upcoming general election in November.

Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said recent mail-outs from the United States Postal Service can be misleading. She said her office has been fielding calls for the last couple of days about voting precincts.

Johnson confirmed voting precincts will be open for the November 3 election and that every state is different. She said the USPS brochure might not reflect how things will operate locally.

“There are problems in other parts of the United States, but not in Lauderdale County. We want to ensure the voter that their precinct will be open on Election Day,” Johnson explained. “Now that we have gone to paper ballets instead of the touchscreens, we are more confident than ever.”

The Postal Service mailers have been delivered to millions of voters around the nation and it’s causing confusion in more places than just Lauderdale County.

“All the states are different with the laws. In Mississippi we don’t have universal mail-out ballots. You have to have a legal reason to vote absentee and I’m glad,” Johnson said

Several other states are also trying to clear the air when it comes to the postcards. Officials in Utah, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Nevada have said the mailers are confusing voters in their states.

“I understand the state of Colorado has filed a lawsuit regarding the postcards because there’s a conflict with their laws,” Johnson explained

Colorado’s secretary of state filed a lawsuit against USPS last Saturday saying the mailer is very misleading and will confuse voters.

In Lauderdale County, Johnson assures voters that the General Election will operate similarly to past elections except with safety guidelines in place.

“We are under state, federal and local restrictions on the COVID regulations on how to sanitize and how to be safe. All of the poll workers are being trained on all of this. So many voters would rather vote at the precinct level to make sure their ballot is counted,” Johnson said.

