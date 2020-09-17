Sally exits to the east as cooler air arrives from the west

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Sally came raging ashore in the early morning hours of our Wednesday, making landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama. The eye eventually tracked over the West Pensacola and Warrington, lashing the Western Florida Panhandle and Southwest Alabama with 110-115 mph wind gusts. It was downgraded to a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon and will continue weakening, likely becoming a tropical depression overnight.

Damage is significant from wind and storm surge. The flash flooding from hours of relentless, pounding rain has been devastating to some areas. The flash flood threat will spread inland across much of South Alabama tonight and into Central Georgia by Thursday night.

Impact in East Mississippi and West Alabama has been limited to a few showers and some gusty winds. No problems were expected locally, and no problems were reported.

Our next 24 hours will be dimmed by persistent cloud cover. This evening will be cloudy with a small chance for a couple of stray showers. We will cool very slowly to lower 70s by 10 PM and then to upper 60s by sunrise for the morning low. Thursday will be mostly cloudy. You can find a brighter spot in the afternoon, but you can find a few stray showers, too. The high temperature could be as high as 86 degrees, but it may be that most areas stay cooler and top out in the lower 80s.

We’re trending cooler going into the weekend with highs dropping into the 70s and lows dropping int0 the lower 60s. We could be even cooler early next week with highs in the 70s and lows dipping into the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

