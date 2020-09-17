Advertisement

Texas Sen. Cruz eyed for Supreme Court justice if spot opens up

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is known to be a strong conservative voice in the Senate. Now President Trump is eyeing Cruz to be the next possible conservative justice for the highest court in the land.

“He’s a brilliant oral advocate,” said Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz.

“He’s highly qualified.”

Professor Dershowitz taught Cruz in law school. In a room full of mostly Democratic scholars, he said Cruz always provided a Republican viewpoint during class debates.

“He sat to my right,” he said.

“He was a wonderful student, the kind of student you hope for in any class.”

Dershowitz said Cruz would not be a unifying force if appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the Senator is prepared for the role.

After graduating from Harvard in 1995, Cruz clerked for Chief Justice William Rehnquist, and became Texas' solicitor general in 2003. In his career, he argued nine cases before the Supreme Court and wrote more than 80 U.S. Supreme Court briefs. He was elected to the Senate in 2012.

Professor Paul Schiff Berman from the George Washington University Law School said despite Cruz’s experience, he does not believe he has the judicial temperament to sit on the bench.

“His willingness to shut down the government on multiple occasions and some of the statements he’s made on legal issues suggest to me he’s not sufficiently thoughtful,” Berman said.

Berman said he thinks President Trump’s announcement is really a message to his voters he will fight to appoint conservative justices.

“I would view this list as not a serious list of potential judges, but more a campaign document.”

In a statement after Trump’s announcement, Senator Ted Cruz said he is honored to be considered by the President, but right now, he is not interested. He said he plans to continue his work as a Senator in the coming years.

There are 20 other nominees on the President’s list including Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and former U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco.

