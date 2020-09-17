Thousands remain without power across Alabama following Sally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of Alabamians remain without power the day after Hurricane Sally swept across the state.

As of Thursday morning, Alabama Power reported about 160,000 without service statewide. The Alabama Rural Electric Association reported around 90,000 outages from those electric cooperatives that were able to provide numbers.

Most of the outages are in the Mobile area, but there are disruptions in service elsewhere.

Alabama Power said it had about 26,000 central Alabama outages as of 7 a.m. as Sally snapped trees and limbs, which fell and damaged transmission lines.

Alabama Power outages are currently being reported in these areas:

Montgomery County: 10,500

Elmore County: 4,200

Tallapoosa County: 2,900

Autauga County: 2,400

Lowndes County: 1,600

Butler County: 1,300

Lee County: 1,200

Dallas County: 1,100

Wilcox County: 200

Bullock County: 150

AREA reports outages from electric cooperatives, as of 4:30 a.m., in these areas:

Baldwin EMC: 78281

Central Alabama EC: 2215

Covington: 2532

Dixie EC: 1238

Pea River EC:3

Pioneer EC: 3242

South Alabama EC: 1670

Wiregrass EC: 0

Tallapoosa River EC: 433

AREA said data remains unavailable from Clarke-Washington EMC and Southern Pine Electric Cooperative (Brewton) because conditions remained too dangerous to make assessments.

Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service.

