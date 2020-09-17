UA votes to rename another academic building, namesake had racist ties

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees voted Thursday to remove a senator’s name from a campus building.

Morgan Hall, which is home to the university’s English department, was named after John Tyler Morgan, a Confederate general, then later a U.S. senator with KKK ties.

The vote from the board was unanimous. The building will now be called “The English Building.”

The board also called for the placement of a plaque to explain the reasons both for the University’s gratitude to Senator Morgan and for the decision to change the building’s name.

The university removed a portrait of Morgan from the building back in 2015.

In August, Nott Hall on the University of Alabama campus was renamed Honors Hall. The Nott Hall building was dedicated in honor of physician and scientist Josiah C. Nott (1804-1873) in 1922. Opponents and historians said Nott was a slave owner who defended and justified slavery.

