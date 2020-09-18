City of Meridian Arrest Report September 18, 2020
ARREST REPORT
ROBERT SMITH, 1976
5215 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
TYLESHA HENDERSON, 1996
4101 10TH ST APT 1801 MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBING THE PEACE
ANDREW TOUSSAINT, 2001
750 KIRKWOOD AVE APT E SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASHLEY N ALFORD, 1991
3416 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
JAMES L SALISBURY, 1991
3416 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
ROSHANDA CLARK, 1983
2425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:02 PM on September 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:46 PM on September 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:06 PM on September 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of 8th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
