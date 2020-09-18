City of Meridian Arrest Report September 18, 2020

ARREST REPORT

ROBERT SMITH, 1976

5215 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

TYLESHA HENDERSON, 1996

4101 10TH ST APT 1801 MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBING THE PEACE

ANDREW TOUSSAINT, 2001

750 KIRKWOOD AVE APT E SAN FRANCISCO, CA

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASHLEY N ALFORD, 1991

3416 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

JAMES L SALISBURY, 1991

3416 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

ROSHANDA CLARK, 1983

2425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:02 PM on September 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:46 PM on September 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4900 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:06 PM on September 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of 8th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

