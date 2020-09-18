Cold front brings a taste of fall and protects us from Tropical Depression 22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy rain and flash flooding are a persistent threat now over the Carolinas thanks to Hurricane Sally’s leftovers. Now we’re watching something new in the tropics.

Tropical Depression Twenty Two formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico on Thursday evening. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Wilfred by Friday morning and track toward the north-northeast through Friday and Saturday. A cold front will move through the Deep South on Saturday. It will bring us some noticeably cooler air. High pressure behind the cold front will serve as a block to the disturbance in the Gulf, which is likely to turn toward the west overnight Saturday. This puts Texas in line for direct impact from this system early next week.

Of course, the atmosphere is fluid and always changing. If anything changes this system and its expected path, we will let you know.

For us, weather will be calm over the next twenty-four hours. Our Friday will be a transition day toward a cooler weekend. Clouds are around this evening. You can find some clear spots, but the clouds will fill in and increase overnight. Our low temperature will be near 68 degrees. Friday will be mainly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or two. The high temperature will be near 83 degrees.

This weekend will be cooler. Beneath a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky, both Saturday and Sunday will come in with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low-to-mid 60s. Morning lows on Monday and Tuesday will be as low as upper 50s. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Wednesday will start cool with mid-50s, but a warming trend will begin in the afternoon to take us through the end of next week.

