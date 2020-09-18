Advertisement

EMEPA to expand high-speed internet access

EMEPA
EMEPA(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Legislature passed the Broadband Enabling Act last year, which allowed electric cooperatives to explore providing more access to high speed internet.

“At that time we started studying providing this service to our area," said Julie Boles, the director of marketing and communications for the East Mississippi Electric Power Association. "We did two feasibility studies and then once the coronavirus pandemic hit it just really highlighted the need that our community has for high-speed internet access.”

EMEPA is now planning to start a 5-year project expanding high-speed internet access. EMEPA members received a proxy card in the mail where they could vote to approve the project. The final vote will take place during EMEPA’s annual meeting on October 3rd.

“We have started streaming the fiber, and once we get the vote approved from our membership in the middle of October we will start connecting the first customers around the southeast Lauderdale area, in our first phase," Boles said. Those members that are served from EMEPA’s Vimville substation as well as our Cleveland substation in Kemper County will also be a part of that first phase.”

The deadline to submit the proxy card is September 22nd. Boles said this project will improve educational and telehealth opportunities and more.

“Once this project is done, every area of our community, even those in the most rural parts of east Mississippi, will have access to fiber to the home, high speed internet with speeds up to 1 gig, which is much faster than what we are used to,” Boles said.

The entire project will cost $120 million. Members may visit eastmsconnect.com to pre-register for the service.

