Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

The U.S. Forest Service says the death occurred Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, has said that wildfire was sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used for a gender reveal party.

The name of the firefighter is being withheld until family members are notified. The cause of the death is under investigation.

Wildfires in California this year are blamed for at least 25 deaths.

