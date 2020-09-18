Advertisement

Jimmy Buffett, Reggie Bates among inductees into the Mississippi Songwriters Hall of Fame

The 2020 Mississippi Songwriters Festival was virtual this year but that didn’t stop some big names from attending.
The 2020 Mississippi Songwriters Festival was virtual this year but that didn’t stop some big names from attending.(WLOX)
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2020 Mississippi Songwriters Festival was virtual this year but that didn’t stop some big names from attending.

Some of the best musicians were supposed to gather this week in Ocean Springs. But, like so many other things, the 2020 Mississippi Songwriters Festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC’s “Today” show in New York. Buffett is opening a retirement village. Jimmy Buffett’s Latitude Margaritaville will open its first community in Daytona Beach, Fla., in the fall. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC’s “Today” show in New York. Buffett is opening a retirement village. Jimmy Buffett’s Latitude Margaritaville will open its first community in Daytona Beach, Fla., in the fall. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(WLOX)

The cancellation didn’t stop the Hall of Fame ceremony though; it went on virtually Thursday night.

Pascagoula Mayor Steve Demetropoulos, welcomed the city’s famous musician into the esteemed club, Jimmy Buffett.

“It’s been said that Mississippi is the birthplace of America’s music. Well Jimmy Buffett is America’s music.” said Demetropoulos.

Before performing on some of the world’s biggest stages, Jimmy Buffett called Pascagoula home. In a recorded message, Buffett reflected on how the Mississippi Coast shaped his iconic music career.

“It’s a long way from the Pascagoula run and my early days growing up in Mississippi certainly had an impact on the way I wrote songs and what I wrote about,” said Buffett. “So, thank you Mississippi for that.”

Serving on the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance Board of Directors, Coast resident Reggie Bates was instrumental in organizing the annual song writer’s festival. But, unfortunately, Bates passed away just last month after battling COVID-19.

Reggie Bates, a long-time radio executive, musician and humanitarian, lost his battle with COVID-19 Saturday morning. But he leaves a legacy of hard work and passion for people. (Source: George Cumbest)
Reggie Bates, a long-time radio executive, musician and humanitarian, lost his battle with COVID-19 Saturday morning. But he leaves a legacy of hard work and passion for people. (Source: George Cumbest)(WLOX)

Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson also recognized Bates' contributions.

“I hereby proclaim Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 as Reggie Bates Day in Ocean Springs.” said Dobson.

Not only was Bates inducted into the Hall of Fame, but he was also honored with the Contributors Award. Fellow Hall of Fame member Paul Overstreet accepted Bates' award on behalf of his family.

“Sometimes there are people that do things behind the scenes that you never hear about and Reggie was one of those guys,” said Overstreet. “Reggie was putting a lot of effort and energy into making the Songwriters Association for Mississippi happen. It’s a real honor for me to welcome him into the Mississippi Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

Paul Overstreet
Paul Overstreet(WLOX)

Other 2020 Hall of Fame inductees included, legendary Blues artist B.B. King, Tommy Barnes and Mac McAnally.

B.B. King earned the title "King of Blues" with his unique playing style and relentless touring schedule. (Source: Wiki Commons/Leahtwosaints)
B.B. King earned the title "King of Blues" with his unique playing style and relentless touring schedule. (Source: Wiki Commons/Leahtwosaints)(WLOX)

You can watch the 2020 virtual Hall of Fame ceremony here.

The Mississippi Songwriters Festival runs virtually through Sept. 20. For more information on how you can watch online, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Planning is already underway to make next year’s Mississippi Songwriter’s Festival an in-person event once again in downtown Ocean Springs.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Press Conference held to discuss 2020 city sales tax revenue

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland held a special press conference to update the community on tax information for the 2021 fiscal year.

News

Gov. Ivey surveys Hurricane Sally damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Gov. Ivey will survey hard-hit areas across the Alabama coast Friday.

News

MCC holds ceremony for POW/MIA Recognition Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The event featured a few speakers and the POW/MIA flag was raised along with the American flag in front of Ivy-Scaggs Hall.

News

Rose Hill Water Association issues boil water advisory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Customer are urged to drink bottled water or boil tap water for at least one minute

Latest News

State

Alabama’s August jobless rate drops significantly

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSFA Staff
While the state is recovering from the shutdown, it still has a considerable way to go to reach the historic lows it set before the pandemic.

State

Mississippi absentee ballot rules challenged amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voting rights groups are asking a federal judge to temporarily lift some limitations in Mississippi’s absentee voting process.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms west of Africa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The storm is expected to move northwestward over the next few days and maintain sustained tropical storm-force winds through Sunday morning.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 18th, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cooler Temps On The Way!

Weather

Temperatures cool for the weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, and that cloud cover will continue for most of our Friday. It will be less humid today with high temperatures only climbing into the low-80s.

News

Locals gather for Night Market at The MAX

Updated: 13 hours ago
Locals gather for Night Market at The MAX