Local church gives food to community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thirteen hundred boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables were distributed to the community early Friday morning.

East Mississippi Baptist State Convention headquarters in Meridian held a community free food drive-thru. The food giveaway had hundreds of cars popping their trunks ready for a box with nearly 20 pounds of food in it. In each box were tomatoes, lettuce, cabbage and other foods. Organizers said their goal is to fulfill the great commandment found in Matthew 14:19 of feeding the multitude.

“We are to feed the flock. As we see it, the flock is our city. We are making sure those who are in need, that we are meeting those needs. It can be physical or emotional. We will try to meet those needs of the people,” said the corresponding secretary, Barbara Young.

Young said the giveaway is a chance to help the community.

