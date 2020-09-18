Locals gather for Night Market at The MAX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Earth’s Bounty and The Max have teamed up once again for the Earth’s Bounty Night Market.

The market drew a nice crowd on The Max courtyard. Vendors selling food, jewelry and even masks gathered at the event.

“Usually three of us best friends usually come out and we get to hang out and we really like it. It’s a lot cooler than it is on Saturday mornings,” said Annette James.

The night market happens twice a year.

“It’s very important to me right now considering all of the restrictions that we’ve had,” said Anna Coleman. “It sort of feels like we’re getting back to normal, being able to go mingle and socialize.”

The event also featured live music from Mississippi singer-songwriter Seth Power.

