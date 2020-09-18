Advertisement

Lorene Turner Broadhead

Lorene Turner Broadhead
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Lorene Turner Broadhead, 88, of Needham will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. at Brightwater Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Moore and Rev. Ervin Mooney officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mrs. Broadhead passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home. She was born September 15, 1932, in Choctaw County, Alabama to Charlie and Minnie Turner.

She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Susan Broadhead of Daphne; grandchildren, Philip Broadhead (Renee), Sean Broadhead, and Lori Southern; great grandchildren, Keira Broadhead and Audrina Broadhead; special nephews, Mark Doggett (Karen), Richard Doggett, and Don Turner; special niece, Debbie Turner Dikes (Doug); and Shirley Turner Southern (Larry), who was like a daughter to Lorene.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Charlie and Minnie Turner; husband, Naman Broadhead; son Randall Broadhead; and infant son; brothers, A.G. Turner and Dalco Turner; and sister, Bonnie Doggett.

The family request memorials be made to Needham Assembly of God at 2645 Needham Road, Needham, Alabama 36915.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to her family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

Bumpers Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Roland Forrest Moulds

Updated: moments ago
|
By Letisha Young
Roland Forrest Moulds

Obits

Mr. Charlie Q. Sistrunk

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Charlie Q. Sistrunk

Obits

Mr. Jeffery Mason

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jeffery Mason

Obits

Michele Strickland Luke

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Michele Strickland Luke

Obits

Marie Duncan Johnston

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Marie Duncan Johnston

Latest News

Obits

Mrs. Carol L. Thompson

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Carol L. Thompson

News

Postal Service mailer causes confusion among local voters

Updated: 16 hours ago
A recent mailer from the United States Postal Service is causing confusion among local voters.

Local

Local talent, Jamal Roberts, honored at council meeting

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
The Meridian City Council honored a local artist at this week’s meeting. Jamal Roberts was given a certificate of recognition for his recent performances on BET’s ‘Sunday’s Best.’

Community

New timeline given for Threefoot Marriott project

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
The scheduled completion date for the new Threefoot Marriott has been pushed back, but not by much.

Obits

Marvin Lamar Todd

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Marvin Lamar Todd