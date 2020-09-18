Graveside services for Lorene Turner Broadhead, 88, of Needham will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. at Brightwater Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Moore and Rev. Ervin Mooney officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mrs. Broadhead passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home. She was born September 15, 1932, in Choctaw County, Alabama to Charlie and Minnie Turner.

She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Susan Broadhead of Daphne; grandchildren, Philip Broadhead (Renee), Sean Broadhead, and Lori Southern; great grandchildren, Keira Broadhead and Audrina Broadhead; special nephews, Mark Doggett (Karen), Richard Doggett, and Don Turner; special niece, Debbie Turner Dikes (Doug); and Shirley Turner Southern (Larry), who was like a daughter to Lorene.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Charlie and Minnie Turner; husband, Naman Broadhead; son Randall Broadhead; and infant son; brothers, A.G. Turner and Dalco Turner; and sister, Bonnie Doggett.

The family request memorials be made to Needham Assembly of God at 2645 Needham Road, Needham, Alabama 36915.

