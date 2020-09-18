Advertisement

Marie Duncan Johnston

Marie Duncan Johnston
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Marie Duncan Johnston, 76, of Gainesville will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Beth Salem Cemetery in Boligee.

Mrs. Johnston passed away Wednesday, September 17, 2020, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, MS. She was born August 22, 1944, in Centreville.

Survivors include her children, Lonny Pope, Bill Johnston (Kristen), Forrest Johnston (Mitzi), and Mena Ruth Adams (George); sister, Vera Williams (Charlie); 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Clarence Duncan and Mary Lorene Thomas Duncan; husband, David Johnston; daughters, Tina Pope and Ann Briggs; and sisters, Hazel Bracknell and Margie Brewer.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the famiy.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Charlie Q. Sistrunk

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Charlie Q. Sistrunk

Obits

Mr. Jeffery Mason

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jeffery Mason

Obits

Michele Strickland Luke

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Michele Strickland Luke

Obits

Mrs. Carol L. Thompson

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Carol L. Thompson

Latest News

Obits

Lorene Turner Broadhead

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Lorene Turner Broadhead

News

Postal Service mailer causes confusion among local voters

Updated: 16 hours ago
A recent mailer from the United States Postal Service is causing confusion among local voters.

Local

Local talent, Jamal Roberts, honored at council meeting

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
The Meridian City Council honored a local artist at this week’s meeting. Jamal Roberts was given a certificate of recognition for his recent performances on BET’s ‘Sunday’s Best.’

Community

New timeline given for Threefoot Marriott project

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
The scheduled completion date for the new Threefoot Marriott has been pushed back, but not by much.

Obits

Marvin Lamar Todd

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Marvin Lamar Todd

Obits

Mr. Russell Lee “Rusty” Fuller

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Russell Lee Rusty Fuller