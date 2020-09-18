Graveside services for Marie Duncan Johnston, 76, of Gainesville will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Beth Salem Cemetery in Boligee.

Mrs. Johnston passed away Wednesday, September 17, 2020, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, MS. She was born August 22, 1944, in Centreville.

Survivors include her children, Lonny Pope, Bill Johnston (Kristen), Forrest Johnston (Mitzi), and Mena Ruth Adams (George); sister, Vera Williams (Charlie); 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Clarence Duncan and Mary Lorene Thomas Duncan; husband, David Johnston; daughters, Tina Pope and Ann Briggs; and sisters, Hazel Bracknell and Margie Brewer.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the famiy.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.