MCC holds ceremony for POW/MIA Recognition Day

MCC Ceremony
MCC Ceremony(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day and a ceremony was held at Meridian Community College to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event featured a few speakers and the POW/MIA flag was raised along with the American flag in front of Ivy-Scaggs Hall. School officials say this event had to go on despite the pandemic because of the importance of never forgetting the sacrifices made by our military.

“And we’re just trying to be as safe as we possibly can, but at the same time though, it’s important for us to be here to remember this important day and those who sacrifice so much for us,” said Dr. Tom Huebner, the president of MCC.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, over 81,000 Americans remain missing since World War II.

