Meridian welcomes Five Below store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s newest retailer celebrated its grand opening Friday. Five Below is located in Meridian Crossroads Shopping Center, next to Ulta Beauty. A large crowd showed up to check out the merchandise, mostly priced at $5 and below, with some other higher priced deals offered..

The store also had music and giveaways as part of the grand opening. The store carries popular brands including Disney, Nickelodeon, Lego, Pez, Marvel, Ty, Star Wars and Crayola. Newscenter 11 spoke with a customer who said this is good for Meridian.

“I think it’s great. Meridian needs more businesses. We had one in Muncie, Indiana. I love the store. After the big impact of COVID-19, I think it is a good thing to open up new businesses. So many people have been hurt and closed from the impact,” said shopper Sandra Dotson.

If you want to check out the store, it’s open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.