Michele Strickland Luke passed away at her home in Spanish Fort, Alabama on September 14th, 2020 in the presence of her loving family. Born November 17th, 1967, in Luverne, Alabama, she is survived by her husband of 28 years, Thomas C. Luke, Jr.; daughters Mary Odum Luke and Ann Thomas Luke; mother Candace Jones Strickland; father Michael C. Strickland, Sr. and wife Catie; sister Paige Strickland Ellis and husband Darrin; nephews Jack and Sam Ellis; brother Michael C. Strickland, Jr. and wife Melissa; grandmothers Trubie Merle Strickland and Mary Helen Jones; parents-in-law Thomas C. Luke, Sr. and Anne P. Luke; and cousins and other relatives.

Moving to Livingston, Alabama as a young teenager, she attended Sumter Academy where her tennis ability earned a scholarship to the University of West Alabama. After graduating with a master’s degree in Special Education, she began her teaching career at Kinterbish Elementary School before transferring to Livingston Junior High School, where for 23 years she was the Special Education teacher to students she truly loved and who loved her in return. She completed her 25 years of teaching at Monroeville Elementary School, looking forward to retirement and family time. She was a longtime member of St. James' Episcopal Church.

Among activities that brought her great pleasure were deer hunting with her husband, anything involving her daughters, and yard work- especially cultivating flowers. She is remembered for the pleasure she took in seeing her students come trick-or-treating on Halloween. Her laughter, kind heart, and enthusiasm for life made the world a better place for those of us privileged to know her.

Graveside service Thursday, September 17th, 2020, Myrtlewood Cemetery, Livingston Alabama at 2pm.

Memorials can be made to Westonwood Ranch, 4390 Hwy 20 West, Freeport, Florida, 32439 www.westonwood.org. Click “Donate” and select “Michele Luke Memorial,” or to Livingston Junior High School.

