Mild temperatures will stay in the forecast for the weekend.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a very mild day and it will stay that way tonight as you are eating dinner. Temperatures are in the lower 80′s now and as the night progresses we will cool off into the upper 70′s. By 7 PM we will be in the mid 70′s and we aren’t seeing any chances for rain. We are seeing a few showers to the south, but that rain won’t be moving into our area.

Temperatures will be in the lower 70′s by the time you are going to bed and we are seeing dense cloud cover. Overnight we will continue to cool off into the mid to upper 60′s with a taste of fall in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the mid 70′s by the afternoon and we will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions. By dinner time tomorrow night we will see a few showers moving in and temperatures in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. BY 11 PM tomorrow we will see temperatures in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 70′s by mid-morning and reach the mid 70′s by lunch time. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70′s.

It will be a great day to go walk trails or have a picnic in the park because it will be cooler, and we are only seeing a 20% chance of a quick shower or two. Currently our temperatures are below average as we see the upper 70′s this week, but usually this time of year we are still in the mid 80′s. These cool temperatures will stick around for this week but by the 25th we will start to warm up again and return to our averages.

This weekend I would take advantage of the cooler temperatures and clear skies by going outside and soaking in our quick taste of fall. For the rest of the week we will continue to see temperatures in the upper to mid 70′s. By the end of next week we will start to warm up again and we will start to see the lower to mid 80′s. Overnight and in the morning we will be in the mid 60′d to the upper 50′s.

