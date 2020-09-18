Mississippi absentee ballot rules challenged amid pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Voting rights groups are asking a federal judge to temporarily lift some limitations in Mississippi’s absentee voting process. They say that would ease some safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mississippi requires some absentee ballot applications to be notarized. The state also requires most people to provide an excuse to vote absentee, such as being out of town on Election Day.

The voting rights groups are asking a judge to block those two requirements.

They also want a clear process for what happens when election officials say they see inconsistencies in a voter’s signature.

