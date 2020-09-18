Advertisement

Mississippi absentee ballot rules challenged amid pandemic

Voting rights groups are asking a federal judge to temporarily lift some limitations in Mississippi’s absentee voting process.
Voting rights groups are asking a federal judge to temporarily lift some limitations in Mississippi’s absentee voting process.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Voting rights groups are asking a federal judge to temporarily lift some limitations in Mississippi’s absentee voting process. They say that would ease some safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mississippi requires some absentee ballot applications to be notarized. The state also requires most people to provide an excuse to vote absentee, such as being out of town on Election Day.

The voting rights groups are asking a judge to block those two requirements.

They also want a clear process for what happens when election officials say they see inconsistencies in a voter’s signature.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rose Hill Water Association issues boil water advisory

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Customer are urged to drink bottled water or boil tap water for at least one minute

State

Alabama’s August jobless rate drops significantly

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WSFA Staff
While the state is recovering from the shutdown, it still has a considerable way to go to reach the historic lows it set before the pandemic.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms west of Africa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The storm is expected to move northwestward over the next few days and maintain sustained tropical storm-force winds through Sunday morning.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 18th, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cooler Temps On The Way!

Latest News

Weather

Temperatures cool for the weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, and that cloud cover will continue for most of our Friday. It will be less humid today with high temperatures only climbing into the low-80s.

News

Locals gather for Night Market at The MAX

Updated: 11 hours ago
Locals gather for Night Market at The MAX

News

Abandoned cars at Meridian’s parking garage

Updated: 14 hours ago
Abandoned cars at Meridian’s parking garage

County Road 11

County Road 11: Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

Updated: 14 hours ago
County Road 11: Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

News

Lauderdale County School District enters next learning phase

Updated: 14 hours ago
Lauderdale County School District enters next learning phase

News

Charge dismissed for former Meridian parks and recreation director

Updated: 14 hours ago
Charge dismissed for former Meridian parks and recreation director