Services for Mr. Charlie Q. Sistrunk will be held 11:00 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial will be held in the High Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jason Price and Bro. Michael Harper will officiate.

Visitation will be 9:30-11:00 am Friday prior to the service.

Mr. Charlie Q. Sistrunk, age: 84, of Carthage, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Survivors: 1 Daughter: Melissa Ann Gomillion of Carthage

2 Granddaughters: Jennifer Jones of Sebastopol

Becky Perkins and husband Jewett of Sebastopol

6 Great-Grandchildren: Amber Clayton and husband Alan, Hannah Perkins, Tyler Perkins, Regan Perkins, Jacobie Wilson and Addyson Perkins

1 Great-Great-Granddaughter: Rayleigh Nell

3 Sisters: Cecial Green, Margie Comans, Onie Babb

Mr. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife: Bobbie Sistrunk ; eight siblings.

Pallbearers: Jewett Perkins, Tyler Perkins, Alan Clayton, Larry Jackson, Kendall Hughes, Herman Russell,

Mark Roberson & Morgan Harper