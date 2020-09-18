Graveside services for Mrs. Carol L Thompson will begin at 11:00 am Friday, September 18, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Thompson, 82, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Mrs. Carol was a lady who enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Her hobbies included sewing and cross stitching, making many items for family and friends through the years. She also loved making quilts in her spare time. Carol loved nature and growing flowers and plants; she especially loved watching hummingbirds fly and feed in her yard.

Mrs. Carol is survived by her husband of over 62 years David Thompson; Children, David Thompson (Jamie), Kathy Thompson, and Don Thompson. Grandchildren, Hannah Thompson, Alison Thompson, and Laura Beth Thompson. Siblings, Lew Parker (Diane) and Teri Lech as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Dorothy Parker, sisters, Lois Anderson and Linda Parker.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to The American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

