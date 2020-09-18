Advertisement

Mrs. Carol L. Thompson

Carol L. Thompson
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Carol L Thompson will begin at 11:00 am Friday, September 18, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Thompson, 82, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Mrs. Carol was a lady who enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Her hobbies included sewing and cross stitching, making many items for family and friends through the years. She also loved making quilts in her spare time. Carol loved nature and growing flowers and plants; she especially loved watching hummingbirds fly and feed in her yard.

Mrs. Carol is survived by her husband of over 62 years David Thompson; Children, David Thompson (Jamie), Kathy Thompson, and Don Thompson. Grandchildren, Hannah Thompson, Alison Thompson, and Laura Beth Thompson. Siblings, Lew Parker (Diane) and Teri Lech as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Dorothy Parker, sisters, Lois Anderson and Linda Parker.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to The American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Roland Forrest Moulds

Updated: moments ago
|
By Letisha Young
Roland Forrest Moulds

Obits

Mr. Charlie Q. Sistrunk

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Charlie Q. Sistrunk

Obits

Mr. Jeffery Mason

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Jeffery Mason

Obits

Michele Strickland Luke

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Michele Strickland Luke

Obits

Marie Duncan Johnston

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Marie Duncan Johnston

Latest News

Obits

Lorene Turner Broadhead

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Lorene Turner Broadhead

News

Postal Service mailer causes confusion among local voters

Updated: 16 hours ago
A recent mailer from the United States Postal Service is causing confusion among local voters.

Local

Local talent, Jamal Roberts, honored at council meeting

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
The Meridian City Council honored a local artist at this week’s meeting. Jamal Roberts was given a certificate of recognition for his recent performances on BET’s ‘Sunday’s Best.’

Community

New timeline given for Threefoot Marriott project

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
The scheduled completion date for the new Threefoot Marriott has been pushed back, but not by much.

Obits

Marvin Lamar Todd

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Marvin Lamar Todd