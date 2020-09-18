Advertisement

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The red ribbon may have been a little soggy, but the cut of Sen. Pat Roberts' (R-Kan.) scissors signified the end of a decades-long bipartisan accomplishment.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington, D.C. was dedicated Thursday night. The project was first approved 21 years go.

“For me, as a small-town Kansas boy, I never dreamed, never dreamed I would dedicate a memorial to Kansas' favorite son," said Roberts during the keynote address.

Roberts described the different features of the memorial. On one side, visitors will find a statue of Eisenhower as president in the oval office. On the other side, there is a statue of Eisenhower as Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force. Across the length of the memorial, sprawls a poignant, hand-drawn tapestry of the Normandy coastline -- the site of the D-Day invasion.

Also at the ceremony, Eisenhower’s grandson, David, told family stories.

“Not once did I doubt his greatness, knowing his extraordinary mind and spirit," recalled Eisenhower.

Former Sen. Bob Dole appeared on video and received a warm applause for his message.

“I’m really proud to call General Eisenhower, President Eisenhower, Major Eisenhower, whatever — my hero," said Dole.

At the end of the ceremony, Roberts turned over the keys of the memorial to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt -- officially making it the 420th unit of National Parks Service.

Eisenhower joins an exclusive club. Just six other U.S. presidents have had memorials erected in their honor in on our nation’s capital.

For more information about the memorial, click here.

Supervisor of Videography Timothy Knapp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
Eisenhower Memorial to be dedicated Thursday
One of the statues that honors our 34th president at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Latest News

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

News

Locals gather for Night Market at The MAX

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Locals gather for Night Market at The MAX

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

Latest News

National

‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winston Groom, the author of the novel “Forrest Gump” that was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a pop cultural phenomenon, has died.

National Politics

At town hall, Biden blasts Trump’s ‘criminal’ virus response

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and BILL BARROW
For the first time since winning the nomination, Biden was to face live, unscripted questions from voters, with the coronavirus pandemic responsible for the unusual format of the CNN event: a drive-in of 35 cars parked outside PNC Field.

News

Abandoned cars at Meridian’s parking garage

Updated: 4 hours ago
Abandoned cars at Meridian’s parking garage

County Road 11

County Road 11: Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

Updated: 4 hours ago
County Road 11: Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

News

Lauderdale County School District enters next learning phase

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lauderdale County School District enters next learning phase

News

Charge dismissed for former Meridian parks and recreation director

Updated: 4 hours ago
Charge dismissed for former Meridian parks and recreation director