Press Conference held to discuss 2020 city sales tax revenue

The mayor says the city's revenue was less than one percent off-of where we were last year.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Mayor Percy Bland held a special press conference to update the community on tax information for the 2021 fiscal year.

During the conference, Bland announced the sales tax revenue from this year.

He says the city’s revenue was less than one percent off-of where we were last year.

The mayor says this isn’t bad, especially with COVID causing many economical changes this year.

He says it’s also good news for city of meridian employees because even with those shutdowns, there were no layoffs.

“On the 15th and 16th of this week we got our last numbers for this budget year cycle. We were up over 125 thousand dollars this same time period last year. Or about 12 percent almost. With that increase and with the momentum of the last three or four months, our sales tax revenues were about 12 thousand dollars in total off of what they were for all of 2019,” says Bland.

The mayor also made note of all the businesses and infrastructure that are opening in Meridian despite the pandemic, which he says should pay off when looking at next year’s numbers.

