Roland Forrest Moulds

Roland Forrest Moulds
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Graveside services for Roland Forrest Moulds will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Rose Hill. Brother Tommy Miller will be officiating. Mr. Moulds, 94, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Barham Funeral Home – Forest Lawn Chapel is handling his arrangements.

Forrest was a proud WWII veteran, having served in the Pacific Theater. He also proudly served the VFW for over 50 years where he served as past commander multiple times and where he loved to dance.

He is survived by his son Danny Moulds; three nieces Carol Beddingfield, Toni Ulmer and Gail Gasparetto; a nephew Frankie Ulmer; a sister-in-law Nell Ulmer and one granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wesley Moulds and Winnie Ulmer; brothers Leroy Moulds and Dewitt Ulmer and sisters Maureen Ulmer and Earline Fleming.

Friends may sign the online register at www.barhamfuneralhome.com

