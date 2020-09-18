Advertisement

Rose Hill Cemetery Tour canceled this year

The costumed tour takes place annually but was canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The costumed tour takes place annually but was canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour, that was scheduled for Sept. 26, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

It’s held each year to teach the history of the people who are buried in the cemetery. Locals dress in period costumes to tell their stories.

Among those buried at Rose Hill is Kelly Mitchell, queen of the gypsies, who died in childbirth in 1915. As many as 20,000 Romanis came to her funeral.

Known as the "queen of the gypsies", Kelly Mitchell was buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in 1915.
Known as the "queen of the gypsies", Kelly Mitchell was buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in 1915.

This would have been the 11th year for the tour.

