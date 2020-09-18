State Games of Mississippi announces “Athletes of the Year”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With a majority of State Games of Mississippi events complete for 2020, the organization announced Thursday the three recipients of State Games Athlete of the Year honors.

Chet Nicklas, who won this year’s State Games 5K and Trail Run, was named 2020 Male Athlete of the Year. Nicklas is a chemistry teacher, bus driver and football coach for Clarkdale High School.

Sarah Misiak, who has been a competitive swimmer since high school, was named 2020 Female Athlete of the Year. Misiak took some years off from swimming to focus on her family, but got back into it 10 years ago. She not only competes in the Mississippi game but has also won in the Birmingham games and Albuquerque games.

Leighton Jenkins, who competed in this year’s State Games All-Star Baseball Game, was named 2020 Youth Athlete of the Year. Jenkins, who is a senior at West Lauderdale, has competed in the State Game since he was a kid. He is committed to play baseball next season at East Central Community College.

