Advertisement

State Games of Mississippi announces “Athletes of the Year”

State Games of Mississippi gold, silver and bronze medals.
State Games of Mississippi gold, silver and bronze medals.(WTOK Sports)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With a majority of State Games of Mississippi events complete for 2020, the organization announced Thursday the three recipients of State Games Athlete of the Year honors.

Chet Nicklas, who won this year’s State Games 5K and Trail Run, was named 2020 Male Athlete of the Year. Nicklas is a chemistry teacher, bus driver and football coach for Clarkdale High School.

Sarah Misiak, who has been a competitive swimmer since high school, was named 2020 Female Athlete of the Year. Misiak took some years off from swimming to focus on her family, but got back into it 10 years ago. She not only competes in the Mississippi game but has also won in the Birmingham games and Albuquerque games.

Leighton Jenkins, who competed in this year’s State Games All-Star Baseball Game, was named 2020 Youth Athlete of the Year. Jenkins, who is a senior at West Lauderdale, has competed in the State Game since he was a kid. He is committed to play baseball next season at East Central Community College.

For more information on State Games of Mississippi click here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports 10PM - September 17, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sports 10PM - September 17, 2020

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 17, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sports 6PM - September 17, 2020

Sports

Lamar School and Philadelphia football games canceled due to COVID concerns

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Travis Pettis
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Lamar School and Philadelphia have canceled Friday night games.

Sports

Ole Miss soccer’s Lucy Green nearing first collegiate game

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
WTOK caught up with the former West Lauderdale standout and 2020 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year

Latest News

Sports

Sports 6PM - September 16, 2020

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
Sports 6PM - September 16, 2020

Sports

Inside the Playbook preview: Patrician Academy Saints

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Travis Pettis
Coming off a big win the Patrician Academy Saints will be facing a new challenge against pass-heavy Tuscaloosa Academy.

National

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.

Sports

Report: Michael Thomas to miss several weeks with high-ankle injury

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
Thomas has missed only one game due to injury in his career

Sports

Prep Volleyball: Clarkdale downs Enterprise in three sets after thrilling second set

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:52 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Clarkdale is on an eight-game win streak

Sports

Choctaw Central football team undergoing precautionary quarantine

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:19 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
Choctaw Central's football teams are quarantining as a precaution after one player tested positive for COVID-19