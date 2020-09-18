Advertisement

Temperatures cool for the weekend

The Week Ahead
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s early this morning. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, and that cloud cover will continue for most of our Friday. It will be less humid today with high temperatures only climbing into the low-80s. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be dry. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the low-60s.

A shower or two will be possible this weekend, but most of us will stay dry. The main story this weekend will be the cooler-than-average temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper-70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will once again feature mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will decrease a bit heading into Sunday. Morning lows by Monday will drop into the upper-50s. High temperatures on Monday will once again be in the upper-70s.

For Tuesday, we will see morning lows in the upper-50s and afternoon highs in the upper-70s. We look to see mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, with morning lows staying in the upper-50s, but afternoon highs will be in the low-80s. This forecast next week is subject to change a lot due to the uncertainty of the path of what is now Tropical Depression 22. So be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast!

WTOK

Cold front brings a taste of fall and protects us from Tropical Depression 22

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Depression 22 formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico on Thursday evening. A cold front will bring us cooler, fall-like weather, and it will also help protect us from the tropical action in the Gulf.

Weather - September 17, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Sen. Rick Scott traveling to Pensacola amid Sally impacts

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
Sally's impacts pile onto an already active hurricane season for a state hit hard by COVID-19.

Thousands remain without power across Alabama following Sally

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WSFA Staff
As of Thursday morning, Alabama Power reported about 160,000 without service statewide.

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 17th, 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
Cooler Temps Next Week!

Fall-like temperatures in store for next week

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Thursday with a some peeks of sunshine from time to time.

WTOK

Sally exits to the east as cooler air arrives from the west

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Hurricane Sally came raging ashore in the early morning hours of our Wednesday, making landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Weather - September 16, 2020

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
Reeves talks about Hurricane Sally

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The governor was joined by MEMA Director Greg Michel.

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 16th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
Periods of Rain Today