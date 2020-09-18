Temperatures cool for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid-to-upper-60s early this morning. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning, and that cloud cover will continue for most of our Friday. It will be less humid today with high temperatures only climbing into the low-80s. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be dry. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the low-60s.

A shower or two will be possible this weekend, but most of us will stay dry. The main story this weekend will be the cooler-than-average temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper-70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will once again feature mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will decrease a bit heading into Sunday. Morning lows by Monday will drop into the upper-50s. High temperatures on Monday will once again be in the upper-70s.

For Tuesday, we will see morning lows in the upper-50s and afternoon highs in the upper-70s. We look to see mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, with morning lows staying in the upper-50s, but afternoon highs will be in the low-80s. This forecast next week is subject to change a lot due to the uncertainty of the path of what is now Tropical Depression 22. So be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast!

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.