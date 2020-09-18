Tropical Storm Wilfred forms west of Africa

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Wilfred is the earliest ‘W’ named storm in history in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is expected to move northwestward over the next few days and maintain sustained tropical storm-force winds through Sunday morning. It will then weaken to a tropical depression from there.

Wilfred is not expected to be a threat to land at this time. We are also tracking Tropical Depression 22 in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to develop into a tropical storm later today. If it does, we are going into the Greek alphabet and the storm will be named Alpha. The last and only time we went into the Greek alphabet was in 2005.

