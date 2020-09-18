Advertisement

Voting rights groups challenge to Miss. absentee ballot guidelines denied

Mississippi Supreme Court makes decision in absentee ballot case.
Mississippi Supreme Court makes decision in absentee ballot case.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Supreme Court Friday made a ruling in a case involving the state’s absentee ballot process.

Voting rights groups hoped a federal judge would honor their request to lift certain restrictions, in light of the COVID-19 panedemic, including eliminating the requirement of stating why a voter wants to vote absentee.

We asked a local resident if she thinks voters should have to tell why they choose to vote that way.

“No, because it’s so much going on. A lot of people are sick and a lot of different situations in different people’s lives,” said Linda Lovett.

Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said the state of Mississippi requires only some absentee ballots to be notarized.

“Those that need to be notarized, a great example, that is our college students that are away that cannot come home {and} people that are out on vacation,” said Johnson.

The groups wanted these notarization restrictions lifted too. However, Johnson said very few absentee ballots require notarization.

“There’s just a lot of misunderstanding out there. 99% of absentee ballots in Mississippi merely have to be witnessed,” said Johnson.

Anyone with questions about the absentee ballot voting process is encouraged to contact their local circuit clerk’s office.

