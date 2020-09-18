WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves is giving an update on efforts to combat coronavirus in Mississippi.

Watch HERE.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reported 497 new cases Friday, with the total number from the beginning of the pandemic at 92,432. There are 12 new deaths reported, with the total at 2,792.

“We have moderation in cases and declining deaths,” said Dobbs, continuing to encourage the wearing of masks and social distancing and urging that gatherings be outdoors.

He noted CMS has made changes to nursing home visitation guidelines.

Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson joined the governor to talk about the need to have pumps present in the Delta area to assist farmers affected by flood waters. He said planting in 2019 was prevented from happening because of Mississippi River flooding.

Emergency management director, Greg Michel, noted that 20 inches of rain fell there in December 2018 and flooding remained January through July 2019. He said it was months before the state could do damage assessments. Michel agreed the pumps would have prevented that loss.

