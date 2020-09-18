Advertisement

Gov. Ivey surveys Hurricane Sally damage

Torrential downpours caused by Sally led to flooding in Alabama and Florida.
By Pat Peterson
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey spoke Friday at a news conference in Gulf Shores. The governor is surveying damage from Hurricane Sally.

“It’s really bad,” said Ivey of the damage she saw Friday morning in a flyover.

Ivey said food and water is being assembled in Dallas County to be taken to hard-hit locations. The good news, she said, is local leaders have been through this previously and know what needs to be done to restore power and rebuild.

Tens of thousands in south Alabama are still without power.

"Please hear this. The people of Alabama are praying for you, so remember you’re not alone,” said Ivey.

Cong. Bradley Byrne echoed the sentiment that the state has been through this type of devastation in times past. He compared it to hurricanes Ivan and Frederick.

“At this point the federal government will come in and play a bigger role, primarily with financial resources,” said Byrne. “I’ve talked with the White House and FEMA.”

Byrne said he knows recovery will happen but “it won’t be quick”.

Local officials and EMA have done an absolutely splendid job, said Byrne. He commended them for being ready even though initial forecasts indicated the storm was not supposed to be a direct hit to the Alabama coast. Its sharp right turn put Alabama in the most jeopardy.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

